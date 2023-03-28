Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank) Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child, Says She’ll Be At WrestleMania

Barbie Blank, also known as Kelly Kelly in WWE, has announced that she and her husband, Joe Coba, are expecting a child together.

The former WWE Divas Champion made the announcement on Entertainment Tonight. The expected due date is September 25th.

In the article, she was asked about a possible future return to the ring. She is leaving the door open and has stated that she will be attending WrestleMania 39 this weekend.

“This definitely means taking a break from wrestling for a while for sure, to really focus on my new family. I love getting the chance to perform for the fans whenever I can, and WWE has always been great about leaving the door open for me whenever I want to come back. So who knows what will happen in the future after the baby? Maybe we will have a future wrestler on our hands? WrestleMania is this weekend here in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium and I will definitely be attending and can’t wait to debut my belly bump to everyone.”

Kelly competed in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match last year, entering fourth before being eliminated by Sasha Banks.

Congratulations to the couple.