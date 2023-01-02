Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank) Reacts to Karen Jarrett’s Comments

Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank), a former wrestler, tweeted a statement in response to Karen Jarrett’s remarks regarding her ex-husband Kurt Angle. An apparent hashtag in Karen’s tweet suggested that Kurt and Barbie had an affair while he was married.

Barbie Blank tweeted the following:

“I keep linked in this tweet I have dmed @karenjarrett to privately ask her and I’m waiting for her response, but I want to go ahead and publicly make a statement that only way I can be linked to Kurt is we were co workers sorry but thanks for the Monday morning entertainment lol”

Blank made her WWE debut on the ECW episode from June 13, 2006, when she was 19 years old. Angle and Blank had only been on the roster together for a short period of time before Kurt was let go on August 25, 2006.

