Kelly Kelly Making WWE Appearances More Often?

During his recent podcast, Jerry Lawler talked about the women’s Royal Rumble match and also commented on Kelly Kelly:

“I thought it was the best Women’s Rumble match that I’ve seen,” Lawler began. “It was a little bit NXT-heavy. But I didn’t have a problem with that because every one of the NXT women shined. It wasn’t like you ever thought ‘oh this woman shouldn’t be there.” Every one of them looked like they could win that match.”

“I got a chance to talk to Kelly before the match for a long time. She’s just doing great. And from what I understand we may be seeing more of her. She may be coming back on a semi-regular basis.”