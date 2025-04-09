Kelly Kelly Reportedly Signs WWE Legends Deal

According to Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, multiple sources both within and close to the WWE have said that former WWE Women’s Champion Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank) is believed to have signed a legends contract with the company.

Kelly has not competed in a pro wrestling match since the 2022 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble. Before that, she made sporadic appearances in Battle Royal matches in 2019, 2020, and 2022.

She retired from active in-ring competition in the summer of 2012 at the age of 25, departing WWE at the time. Since stepping away from wrestling, Kelly has pursued several other endeavors, including reality TV and acting.