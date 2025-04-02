Kelly Kelly Reveals Vince McMahon Named Her After A ‘Cheers’ Episode

Former WWE star Kelly Kelly appeared on Byron Scott’s Fastbreak to discuss several topics, including how the former WWE Chairman came up with her in-ring name and what she wanted her ring name to be.

Kelly said, “I wanted Barbie. I wanted Barbie so bad, but it’s trademarked. They gave me a list of ten or 15 names and Kelly was on there. ‘Oh, I like Kelly. That’s cute.’ She was a Barbie. There was a Kelly doll. It was Kelly. Then, I debut, and the next week it was Kelly Kelly. Vince, who knows the way he thinks, but he had seen a ‘Cheers’ episode, and I guess the girl bartender is Kelly. It was before my time. There was a song, ‘Kelly, Kelly, Kelly.’ That’s how Kelly Kelly became.”

On the name change:

“Nobody had two of the same name, so it would stand out.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)