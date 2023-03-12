Kelly Kelly Talks About What She Misses Most About Her WWE Career

Former WWE Divas Champion Barbie “Kelly Kelly” Blank recently appeared on “GAW TV” and discussed her time in WWE and what she misses the most about her wrestling career.

She said, “I loved going out there every night and putting on a show. It was just the best feeling in the world.” She reflected on how she didn’t mind taking some harder hits from her opponents earlier in her career, adding, “I really was like, ‘Just beat the s*** out of me.’ Now, I’m like, ‘Please, God, don’t touch me.’”

