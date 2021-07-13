Kelsey Heather Appears On WWE RAW And AEW Dark: Elevation Last Night

Indy wrestler Kelsey Heather (blond woman, center in photo above) became the first talent to appear on both WWE and AEW shows in the same night on Monday.

Monday’s RAW on the USA Network saw Heather appear as one of Lashley’s Ladies for segments with MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, while the AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode on YouTube featured Heather making her AEW in-ring debut with a loss to Leyla Hirsch.

Heather has been booked as one of Lashley’s Ladies on several recent RAW shows. As we’ve noted, the Florida indie wrestler has been wrestling since 2019 and mainly competes for Coastal Championship Wrestling. She trained at the WWN Pro Wrestling Training Center, and the Flatbacks Wrestling School, which is ran by Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears. Heather also currently works as a cheerleader for the NBA’s Orlando Magic, and as a coach for the University of Tampa Cheerleaders. She is also a former NHL and NFL cheerleader. Heather participated in a WWE Performance Center tryout back in 2018, and appeared on the October 2, 2019 WWE NXT show as one of the women in a segment with The Velveteen Dream. She was also a guest at WrestleMania 37 in April, and several RAW tapings.

Both AEW and WWE shows were taped last night.

Here are a few clips and photos from the shows-

