Ken Anderson Says He’d Love To Face Seth Rollins And Reveals His Dream Opponent

Ken Anderson is eager to wrestle WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, but he has another champion in mind for his all-time dream match.

Anderson made his WWE debut as Mr. Kennedy in 2005 and went on to become a one-time US Champion before leaving in 2009.

Anderson discussed facing Seth Rollins on the “WrestleBinge” podcast, naming ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin as his dream opponent.

He stated, “My absolute dream opponent of all time, hands down, would be Steve Austin. I was so happy when Kevin Owens got to do that… What an awesome thing. That would be my dream opponent. I definitely would love to wrestle Seth [Rollins.]”

Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest on this week’s episode of RAW.

You can check out the complete podcast below: