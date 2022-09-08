Ken Kennedy Reveals What Eddie Guerrero Said to Him After His Last Match

Mr. Kennedy Chris Jericho recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kennedy commented on his last WWE match with Eddie Guerrero.

He said:

“I don’t know how to answer that question. Honestly, like, it just sucks that he’s gone. I’m happy that I was able to be a part of his history at all. Just the fact that I was able to get in the ring with him a few times and learn from him. I remember after that match that night, we came back and he had some, you know, trying to get me to slow down a little bit. It’s just like, ‘You gotta listen to the people a little more,’ and if I watch back, I could see those areas, those parts where I was rushing. But I don’t know. It was just a great honor to have wrestled him at all, and unfortunately, it just sucks that it happens to be his last match.”

Kennedy was also asked how he came up with the idea of saying his last name twice:

“The first person who pitched it to me was Dave Lagana who was the head writer of Smackdown when I first started there. I’m glad that he pitched it to me. I always say it’s kind of crazy because I had wrestled for six years prior to making my debut. I’ve done a lot of independents and stuff and nothing really changed other than the fact that I started saying my last name twice. So you know, it worked out.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



