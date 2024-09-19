Ken Shamrock Confirms WWE Legends Deal, Talks WWE Hall Of Fame

Ken Shamrock recently appeared as a guest on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the UFC and TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about not being in the WWE Hall of Fame, and confirmed he is currently under a WWE Legends contract.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On being under a WWE Legends deal: “I’ve had a relationship with them forever. Even since I went away. We did a Legends Contract. It’s one of those things where I think I spent enough time there and did enough there where I feel like I’m part of that family forever. I am, yes (currently under a WWE Legends deal). They’re constantly always putting stuff out. It’s been a good thing.

On not being in the WWE Hall of Fame and his thoughts on a potential induction: “I get asked that a lot, which I guess is a good thing. I’m in four or five different ones, wrestling included. When people ask that, it’s not really something I think about a lot. I enjoyed my time in wrestling. I thought, when I was there, it was enjoyable. I went into it because it was an opportunity for me because MMA was struggling and I wasn’t able to make the money I needed to to support my family. I had to make a decision, and I made the decision to go into wrestling, not knowing how that would turn it. It was risky, but I did it, and I fell in love with it. Obviously, any athlete that goes through a career and has made an impact, obviously wants to be recognized. I do want to be recognized. It’s not something I think of until it’s brought up. It’s not something that I dwell on because I felt, like everything I’ve done in my life, I’ve been blessed to have been in those moments. What comes after that is icing on the cake. If that happens, it’s going to be a true thrill, but it’s not something I lose sleep over. I’ve really enjoyed my journey and am very happy with the way my life has turned out.”

Featured below is the complete interview.