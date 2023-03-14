Ken Shamrock Explains How Recent NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Appearance Came Together

How did Ken Shamrock’s appearance at the NJPW Rumble On 44th Street event come about?

“The World’s Most Dangerous Man” spoke about this during a recent interview with the folks at WrestlingNews.co.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On the appearance coming together: “They contacted me, they wanted to know if I wanted to come in and do a spot in there. I was like, ‘Yeah,’ and then I heard it was with Suzuki, and I was like, ‘Oh, outstanding.’ I really thought maybe they were putting something together, to start something between me and him because it’s been so long since me and him have been able to really get in the ring and do anything. So I really thought there was gonna be something there, but unfortunately, it was just a spot. They told me that. ‘No, we’re just doing a spot, just want to give the fans a treat.’ So we went and did that. It was fun to see him again, it was really awesome because he’s one of the guys in the beginning that really helped sharpen my skills along with [Masakatsu] Funaki, so it was great to be in there with him.”

On whether he’s retired from wrestling: “No, no, not from wrestling.”

On how his main focus is Valor but fans haven’t seen him for the last time in a wrestling ring: “We’ll just have to wait and see. Right now, truly right now, I am so focused on Valor, really trying to get that promotion up and going. We have a great opportunity to be able to try and change the look of the bare-knuckle sport, being able to clean it up, being able to make it look professional and bring it to the fans because I know they love it, and the numbers show it. It’s just really packaging it so it’s acceptable in mainstream.”

