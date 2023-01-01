Ken Shamrock Explains Why Nobody Tried to Shoot Fight With Him When He Was in WWE

In an interview with Fightful, former UFC fighter Ken Shamrock discussed why no one on the WWE roster at the time attempted to shoot fight him. Here are the highlights:

If he ever felt he was being tested:

“No, I think they were more interested in the things I knew. I mean, obviously I got to roll with (Steve) Blackman, I got to roll with some other guys, and anybody who ever rolled with me or ever was with me would tell you that I was legit. There’s no question in pro wrestling, that there was nobody there that could hold a candle to me when it came to shoot fighting. Anyone that says anything different, that’s that pro wrestling character coming out of them. Because I don’t think there’s any doubt in anybody’s mind. Obviously, with me being a world champion in Japan and being a world champion in the United States, I was the world’s most dangerous man, and nobody could beat me, and going into pro wrestling. I don’t think somebody that has a career in pro wrestling would have a chance of actually beating me at my game.”

If anyone ever tried to shoot fight him:

“Nobody did that, because I think when you’re at that level in the WWF, it’s business and everybody knows its business. If you didn’t have that, maybe on a smaller circuit, or if you’re going around there, somebody wants to get the best of you or get over on you in a match where they try to make you look stupid. At the WWF, everybody was professional about getting the match over, putting on great matches, and everybody walking out of there healthy.”