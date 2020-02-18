Ken Shamrock Praises Randy Orton, Guest Coaches At The WWE PC

– Ken Doane (Kenny Dykstra) and Japanese wrestling veteran Kikutaro were both at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL this past week to work as guest coaches. Doane also attended weekend NXT house shows.

– Ken Shamrock took to Twitter today with praise for Randy Orton, calling him the best in WWE today. He wrote:

“Randy Orton is a unbelievable wrestler & I have no idea how he is not carrying the belt, He would be a guy I would love to challenge as I know I would have to be at my best”

You can see all of Shamrock’s tweets on Orton below:

Randy Orton is a unbelievable wrestler & I have no idea how he is not carrying the belt, He would be a guy I would love to challenge as I know I would have to be at my best — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) February 18, 2020

In what they have now I think Orton is the best https://t.co/2Nute0Nmeu — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) February 18, 2020

He is still the best https://t.co/PsJgq3toRj — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) February 18, 2020