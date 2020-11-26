Ken Shamrock Reveals Why He Hasn’t Retired From Wrestling

In an interview with DigitalSpy.com, Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock explains why he hasn’t retired from wrestling despite being 56 years old:

“What happens when you start laying back and enjoying life? You get depressed, you start getting old and you start dying. So, for me, my mindset is to challenge myself every day to be better and to do more and so I’m going to do that. I’m going to live every single second of my life that I can and I’m going to compete at a high level for as long as I can and when that doesn’t happen, I will challenge myself to do something else.”

“I don’t want to see an ending, I deal with now and I’ll deal with tomorrow. That is as far ahead as I will look. I don’t think about my age. I don’t think about, ‘What if this happens? What if that happens?’ I think about what I’m doing now and what I’m going to do tomorrow.”