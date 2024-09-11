Ken Shamrock Says His First WWE Contract Had His “The Rock” Nickname

UFC Hall of Famer and WWE legend Ken Shamrock spoke with DJ Vlad about a number of topics, including how his first WWE contract listed his nickname, “The Rock.”

Shamrock said, “I was Ken ‘The Rock’ Shamrock when I came out to fight. He [Dwayne Johnson] had no clue, absolutely no clue that I was named ‘The Rock.’ In fact, when I came to him and I kind of joked about it, that I had that carved out in my contract. I kind of laughed about it.”

“He was like, ‘Oh, what? Really?’ I was like, ‘Brother, don’t worry about it, man. It’s not a big deal. I don’t care.’ He made it more famous than me, right?”

You can check out Shamrock’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)