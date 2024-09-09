Ken Shamrock Shares His Thoughts On People Calling Pro Wrestling “Fake”

UFC Hall of Famer and WWE legend Ken Shamrock spoke with DJ Vlad on a number of topics, including his response to people calling pro wrestling “fake.”

Shamrock said, “Oh, no question. But let me explain this in a way that I think that visually people might have a better understanding on why pro wrestling and people get physically beat up in pro wrestling is that I want people — if you haven’t ever seen it yet, but to go watch it, I want you to go and look at the most famous chair shot that has ever been thrown in a WWF match, and that is with Ken Shamrock and The Rock.”

“When you see that chair shot, you tell me that the ending is predetermined. Tell me that this is stuff that happens in a wrestling match. Whereas that in the end, and because of the ending is predetermined, that wrestling is fake.”

You can check out Shamrock’s comments in the video below.

