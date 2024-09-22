Ken Shamrock Speaks Out About What Led To Him Leaving WWE In 1999

UFC Hall of Famer and WWE legend Ken Shamrock appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to talk about a number of topics, including what led to him leaving WWE in 1999.

Shamrock said, “My own personal thing was, I just didn’t want to get in the ring with Chyna. I taught my children at a young age, and they were at the time eight, seven, and five. Young kids, going to school. One of the things that I drilled into their head is that you respect women and that you don’t lay your hands on them. I was asked to do that. I get it, it’s entertainment, but my family comes first. If I’m doing something that is going to possibly, it might not, but possibly confuse them, I’m not doing it. It’s not like WWE had it in for me. It was things that I believed it. It felt like I was constantly going into a direction that had no end to it. It was very respectful when I said I didn’t want to do it. I may have gotten beat a few times [laughs], but there was no anger or anything like that.”

