Ken Shamrock Suspended For 30 Days By Impact

Impact Wrestling has announced a storyline suspension of 30 days for Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock. The suspension was confirmed on last night’s Impact episode, announced by Co-Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. D’Amore confronted Shamrock and Sami Callihan for last week’s attack on talent and company officials, which came after Shamrock failed to defeat Impact World Champion Rich Swann. Shamrock was suspended for specifically assaulting official D-Lo Brown. D’Amore threatened to add another 30 days to the suspension, and to suspend Callihan if they didn’t back off when trying to enter the building. Shamrock promised that he will lay hands on someone when he comes back.

Below is a clip from last night’s segment: