Kenny Dykstra Hired To Work As WWE Performance Center Coach

WWE has reportedly hired Kenn Doane (fka Kenny Dykstra). Doane was recently hired to work as a WWE Performance Center Coach, according to PWInsider. He has been working in Orlando for the past several weeks, and he has confirmed the gig in his Twitter bio.

We noted back in late April that Doane announced his retirement from pro wrestling. He stated then that smart investments have allowed him to retire in his prime at the age of 35. It’s interesting to note that Doane has since deleted the retirement tweet, and all other tweets. His bio on Twitter and Instagram now reads, “WWE Performance Center Coach, Business Teacher, Dad”

Doane originally worked for WWE from 2005-2009, but returned for a brief storyline in 2016. He and Mike Mondo most recently worked for MLW in 2019, and he also made several appearances for Beyond Wrestling in 2019. Doane is a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion.