Kenny King Reveals He’s Signed a New Impact Wrestling Contract

Kenny King has signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling.

King recently revealed to Adrian Hernandez of Audacy Sports and 1140 The Bet in Las Vegas that he has signed a new one-year contract with Impact.

“Well, you know, the news is that your boy is staying put, man,” King said. “I felt like I had a really good year in Impact Wrestling, and there’s so many more things to do, so many more opponents that I’ve never even faced – [Impact World Champion] Josh Alexander, Moose, Steve Maclin, that’s just a short list of guys that I’m eyeing, I’m targeting, I feel like we can make magic together. So, I’ve signed another year deal with Impact Wrestling. Kenny K-I-N-G will remain in Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future, or for at least this year. So I’m really happy to announce that, and I’m really excited for what this year’s going to bring.”

King’s most recent Impact match was a loss to Mike Bailey on last week’s Impact, which was the show’s first-ever Pit Fight match.

The 41-year-old King, who has been wrestling since 2002, first competed in TNA from December 2005 to August 2006, before moving on to ROH. He rejoined TNA in July 2012 and stayed until September 2015. That same month, King returned to ROH, where he remained until the promotion’s hiatus in December 2021. In January 2022, King returned to Impact as a member of the Honor No More stable. During his time with Impact, King has also worked for CMLL and NJPW. He has two ROH World Television Championships, three ROH World Tag Team Championships, and three Impact X-Division Championships.

Dirty Dango, Big Kon, Frankie Kazarian, Brian Myers, Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Alan Angels, Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, Jai Vidal, Johnny Swinger, PCO, and Jonathan Gresham have all signed contracts with Impact in recent months.

The following is an clip from King’s interview with Hernandez: