Kenny Omega Addresses His Health and In-Ring Work, What His Recent Hiatus Meant

AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega claims to be in much better shape than he was previously.

Omega and The Young Bucks returned to the ring after a suspension to face AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle at AEW Full Gear. Omega had only wrestled three matches since returning from his hiatus, which began in November 2021. Omega recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso about how hard he’s pushing himself these days.

Omega appeared to be in better shape than ever at Full Gear, despite nearly putting himself back on the injured list during the stretch leading up to the trios match.

“I’m finding that I really have to push hard past my limits to create change,” Omega said. “Sometimes that means I push myself too hard. I was able to get myself into better shape in the time away because I had a goal and a vision. But it almost came to a screeching halt when I strained a tendon in my knee because I was pushing too hard.

“The time away wasn’t time to rest. That was time for me to put in the work. It was time to train two or three times a day, increasing the intensity of those sessions. I wanted to come away from the time away with something positive.”

On tonight’s live AEW Dynamite, Omega and The Young Bucks will face Death Triangle in Match 3 of their Best Of 7 Series. Death Triangle is currently leading 2-0.