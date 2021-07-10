Kenny Omega Addresses Incident On AEW Dynamite With Fan Jumping The Barricade

As PWMania.com previously reported, a fan jumped the barricade during Chris Jericho’s segment with MJF on the July 7th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega commented on the incident and also responded to comments from Jim Cornette:

I legitimately care about our performers, and more importantly, creating a safe space for fans to enjoy themselves at live shows. No EVP or any human should be ‘above’ the idea of trying to prevent future incidents. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 10, 2021