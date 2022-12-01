Kenny Omega Addresses Returning to NJPW to Face Will Ospreay

As PWMania.com previously reported, a surprise video package starring AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega aired a few weeks ago at the NJPW – Stardom Historic X-over show, announcing Omega’s return to NJPW on Wednesday, January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Will Ospreay, the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, will be his opponent.

Omega recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso about his decision to return to NJPW.

“I’m returning to New Japan as an ambassador of AEW,” Omega said. “I’m returning to New Japan as an ambassador of pro wrestling. I’m also returning home. I left to start this new, exciting opportunity, but it’s still home. Now the things Will can do are things I cannot. He’s an athletic phenom. But as finely tuned as he is physically, he still hasn’t doesn’t have the knowledge or experience. I pushed my own physical boundaries in All Japan and DDT, but that’s not what I’m known for. My mind is my greatest asset, not my athleticism. That’s what’s allowed [Hiroshi] Tanahashi to have such a long and flavorful career. I needed someone to take my place in New Japan, I wanted someone to take my place–and it was Will, Jay [White], and [Kota] Ibushi. Will is the only one to have a problem with that.”

Omega’s recent promo to announce his return, seen below, was rich in symbolism, with Omega speaking mostly in Japanese and Ospreay responding in English. Omega explained why he spoke in Japanese for the promotional video.

“I had to speak in Japanese to remind him that he doesn’t have home court advantage. This is still my home,” Omega said.

Omega will compete in his first NJPW match since losing the IWGP Heavyweight Title to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4, 2019.