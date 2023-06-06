Kenny Omega Admits He Was Surprised He Wasn’t Injured During Memorable AEW Match

Kenny Omega can’t believe he walked out of his recent AEW Dynamite steel cage match against Jon Moxley without an injury.

“The Cleaner” spoke about this during a recent Muscle & Fitness interview.

“I’m still bewildered over how it was that I walked away from that one,” Omega said. “I just let it happen and I think, somehow, because nothing was going against the grain, or fighting against this odd happening, I miraculously ended up OK.”

Omega also spoke about the upcoming AEW ALL IN 2023 event at Wembley Stadium in London, England being bigger than he could have ever imagined.

“In my travels, I have made a few (wrestling) stops over in the UK, but nothing can compare to what we are about to undertake with this Wembley Stadium show,” he said. “This is above and beyond anything I could have imagined for out first debut in the UK. I don’t think you could ever go any bigger, or better for a first show.”

Check out the complete interview at MuscleAndFitness.com.