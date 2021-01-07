Kenny Omega And Don Callis Comment On Big Reunion On AEW Dynamite

Last night’s AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode ended with Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega reuniting The Bullet Club in AEW. This came after Omega retained over Rey Fenix in the main event. Several AEW wrestlers were taken out during the angle, including Jon Moxley and The Varsity Blondes.

As seen in the video below, Alex Marvez spoke with Omega and Don Callis after the show.

Callis said he and Omega got the band back together and topped what they did when Omega won the AEW World Title from Moxley several months ago.

Omega added, “We warned you guys, the clues were there. Weren’t you listening? We are just getting started.”

Callis commented on next week’s New Year’s Smash Night 2 main event and called it an “Elite reunion.” That match will see Omega and The Young Bucks face opponents that have not been announced yet.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the related clips and a backstage photo below: