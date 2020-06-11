Kenny Omega And Hangman Page To Defend AEW Tag Team Championships Next Week

AEW has set a tag team championship match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Next week’s episode will see Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defend the titles against the Natural Nightmares, Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall. Whoever wins next week’s match will go on to defend the titles against Best Friends at AEW Fyter Fest.

