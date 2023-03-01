Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks Reflect On “The Early Days” Of AEW

This week marks three years since the 2020 AEW Revolution pay-per-view, which was broadcast live from Chicago’s Wintrust Arena on February 29, that year. The AEW World Tag Team Titles were retained by Adam Page and current AEW World Trios Champion & IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega over The Young Bucks, Omega’s current trios partners in The Elite. The match lasted roughly 30 minutes.

The Young Bucks celebrated the occasion on Twitter, saying that this is what their vision of pro wrestling can be. They also discussed “the early years” of AEW.

“Our vision of what wrestling can be. Will always look back fondly at the early years. Happy 3 year anniversary,” The Bucks wrote with the tweet seen below.

“Only 3 years ago? Yeesh,” Omega replied.

Omega and The Bucks will defend their AEW World Trios Title against The House of Black at AEW Revolution this Saturday, while Page will face Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match.

You can check out the tweets below:

