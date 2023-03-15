Kenny Omega Asked If Potentially Working For WWE Appeals To Him

Kenny Omega recently appeared on Jayme Poisson on CBC’s Front Burner podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Omega was asked if potentially working for WWE appealed to him:

“I think at this point anything new appeals to me and challenges also always, always appeal to me. At one point it was one of those, ‘if you say I can’t do it, I really want to do it’. Now it’s not that, I wouldn’t say I’m older and wiser it’s more like, I’m older and I care less about that it’s more about what kinds of people can I reach. What kind of positive thing can I contribute? And, what do I even feel best suited for?”

“It’s all place and time like we haven’t even reached that time yet. And, you know, being able to start this real cool thing with with a lot of my my friends and people that I respect in the in the industry. We started this kool aid thing and here we are in Winnipeg, the place I was born, the place where I spent a chunk of time carving my teeth in professional wrestling. And it’s like, What? What do I do? What would have happened if I had been satisfied with just staying in Winnipeg? What would have happened if if I had sort of bought the the old song and dance of, Hey, you’re nothing until you go to the U.S. or This is what you need to strive to become, or this is where you need to go if you want to be considered anything or to be considered a success or to be taken seriously. I always kind of try to find my own way or at least try to lean in the direction of where my heart is pulling me. And just right now I’m taking things one step at a time. And with this Winnipeg show, it feels like, Yeah, this is cool and this feels right. And what’s next? I don’t know, because nothing is spoken to me. Nothing is told me.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlePurists.com for the transcription)