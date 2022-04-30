Kenny Omega Blasts Former WCW Star For Comments on Stardom

By
Wade Needham
-

It appears AEW’s Kenny Omega has taken exception to comments made by former WCW star Disco Inferno regarding the talent of Stardom wrestlers.

Disco re-tweeted a clip from Stardom’s Cinderella Finals with a comment about Dave Meltzer’s statement on Stardom having the best women’s wrestlers. Meltzer’s comments came off the heels of WWE star Becky Lynch’s comments on Featured Cut Of The Day.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think they’re represented the way that we are,” Lynch told Featured Cut Of The Day. “They don’t get as much time as we get, and frankly, they’re not as good as we are. Certainly on RAW, we have the best women’s division in the world, in the world. I say that without any hesitation in my voice, we have the best women’s division in the world.”

Omega had the following to say about Disco’s comment:

