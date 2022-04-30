Kenny Omega Blasts Former WCW Star For Comments on Stardom

It appears AEW’s Kenny Omega has taken exception to comments made by former WCW star Disco Inferno regarding the talent of Stardom wrestlers.

Didn't Dave say these were the best women's wrestlers? https://t.co/Gk4dltCC9o — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) April 29, 2022

Disco re-tweeted a clip from Stardom’s Cinderella Finals with a comment about Dave Meltzer’s statement on Stardom having the best women’s wrestlers. Meltzer’s comments came off the heels of WWE star Becky Lynch’s comments on Featured Cut Of The Day.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think they’re represented the way that we are,” Lynch told Featured Cut Of The Day. “They don’t get as much time as we get, and frankly, they’re not as good as we are. Certainly on RAW, we have the best women’s division in the world, in the world. I say that without any hesitation in my voice, we have the best women’s division in the world.”

Omega had the following to say about Disco’s comment:

It’s pretty sickening that un-athletic enhancement talents of yesteryear are trying to tear down incredibly gifted stars of today. BTW, this clip and both these gals rule. https://t.co/K027QG6eP5 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 30, 2022

I was being generous by calling him an enhancement talent. In most cases no one’s character or career was enhanced by Disco’s performance — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 30, 2022

