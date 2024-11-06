Kenny Omega Claims Gabe Kidd Is Unprofessional, “Just Like That Guy” From “The Incident” In AEW

At NJPW’s Power Struggle event, AEW star Kenny Omega got physical with Gabe Kidd, hinting at his return to the ring. While speaking with Tokyo Sports, Omega commented on the brawl with Kidd:

“Gabe said something like, ‘Who the hell do you think you are, thinking you want to enter this promotion when you want to?’… It’s true that I’d gotten Gabe’s name wrong in an interview before, and that was my fault. But then he suddenly pushed me and took a fighting stance. I immediately remembered the incident that happened in AEW. I won’t say his name, but I thought that Gabe was unfit to be a professional, just like that guy. He said a lot of bad things about AEW, but that’s irrelevant now. For now, I can’t trust Gabe. I’m not the vice president of New Japan, and I needed to protect my own safety. I had heard a lot of rumors about Gabe, so I felt it was dangerous. In the end, I was the one to make the first move, but that was to protect myself.”

“The incident” was potentially a reference to CM Punk and Ace Steel’s backstage altercation with The Elite after the 2022 All Out PPV event.