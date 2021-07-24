Kenny Omega Comments On Possibly Facing CM Punk and Daniel Bryan In AEW

During an appearance on F4WOnline.com’s Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega talked about CM Punk and Daniel Bryan after it was brought up that they are reportedly heading to AEW. Omega said he “heard the rumblings” and gave praise to both of them:

“(These were) Two extremely intelligent people who found a way to sort, I don’t want to say cheat the system, but it was a system that was not created for them there. And they were able to break every ceiling that was placed in front of them and emerge as an actual legend that will never be forgotten. So it’s cool for me to think that I’ll be able to get in the ring with these two. Possibly. But I think because they were so prominent in the WWE, and a lot of that is featured with segments, angles, character work. For me, as exciting as the wrestling part is, the ability to tell a story is more exciting for me.”