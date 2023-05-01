Kenny Omega Comments On WWE’s Bloodline Storyline During Being The Elite

During this week’s episode of Being The Elite on YouTube, Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks told Kenny Omega that Konosuke Takeshita said there is a better storyline in wrestling than The Elite. Omega responded sarcastically with the following:

“The Bloodline, right? Of course. I mean we’re just a cheap copy anyway. It’s nothing to worry about, whatever. It’s all good. We’re still second best, thing, second-third. Not bad.”

You can check out clips from this week’s episode below:

“Bloodline much better” Konosuke Takeshita acknowledges The Bloodline as the better story 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EsQreVnvrJ — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 1, 2023