Kenny Omega Defends The AEW Women’s Division

Kenny Omega responded to a fan’s comment that criticized AEW for not having a women’s division as strong as Impact Wrestling’s division:

Truly happy for Deonna but I’m incredibly proud of our division and its athletes. You should try watching some of our matches. Start with the recent title match from a few days ago and then honestly tell me we need help. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 27, 2020