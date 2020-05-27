Kenny Omega Defends The AEW Women’s Division

Kenny Omega responded to a fan’s comment that criticized AEW for not having a women’s division as strong as Impact Wrestling’s division:
Truly happy for Deonna but I’m incredibly proud of our division and its athletes. You should try watching some of our matches. Start with the recent title match from a few days ago and then honestly tell me we need help.
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 27, 2020
Some strong thoughts that I very much disagree with, but that’s completely fine. Watch what you enjoy, sir.
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 27, 2020