Kenny Omega Explains How AEW Should Handle ALL IN, ALL OUT Before A Week Apart

AEW ALL IN 2023 and AEW ALL OUT 2023.

Kenny Omega recently spoke with Raj Prashad of Uproxx for an interview to promote the AEW: Fight Forever video game, as well as the upcoming pair of All Elite Wrestling premium live events in late-August and early-September.

As noted, AEW ALL IN 2023 is scheduled to take place live from Wembley Stadium on August 27 in London, England, while AEW ALL OUT 2023 goes down just one week later from the United Center on September 3 in Chicago, Illinois.

During his discussion with Uproxx, “The Cleaner” spoke about some ideas on how AEW can avoid things not feeling special for two pay-per-view events only seven days apart.

“Not to say that it should be a split roster and you see completely different people on both shows, but I do think that there needs to be matches that are features and very special for one evening, and I think you need matches that are featured and are very special at the other one,” Omega said. “If you’re just using the same 20, 30 guys over and over and over again, you’re going to have a lot of these special athletes just sitting on the sidelines waiting for their chance to perform.”

Omega continued, “But I think for sure you’re going to see some people on one show that aren’t on another. And I look at that in a positive way because I do want the AEW fans or just fans of wrestling to be able to see more faces.”

