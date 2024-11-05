Kenny Omega Explains How Getting Diverticulitis Was A Blessing In Disguise

Top AEW star Kenny Omega spoke with NJPW on a number of topics, including his battle with AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada.

Omega said, “I looked at that man as a monster, and I can’t lie, I was scared; I can’t face this guy as current Kenny Omega. So maybe by the Young Bucks putting me out and allowing me to step back and refocus on bringing myself back as the wrestler that I know that I can be — taking the mental burden away of being an EVP just for a little bit to focus on what is it that I have to do to get back to that level — I feel like uh the the ghosts of my past and the skeletons of in my closet have all followed me back to this state.”

On how getting diverticulitis was in a way a blessing in disguise:

“Although getting sick in the way that I did set me back almost a year now, it’s almost a blessing in disguise, because it really allows you to assess things in a different way. And it allows you to prioritize the things you should be prioritizing. And I feel that when I do come back, I can come back with a clear head space and possibly be a top flight performer again.”

You can check out Omega’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)