Kenny Omega Fires Back At Fans For Sending ‘Cruel’ Messages On His Social Media Timeline

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Prior to AEW’s Battle of the Belts special on Saturday night, Kenny Omega sent out a tweet to promote the Britt Baker vs. Riho women’s title match. There were some negative replies which led to Omega writing the following message…

“It felt nice to tweet something I was passionate about, but yikes, what a mistake. What compels people to leave cruel comments about others on my page? If you like someone/someplace else, congrats. No need to go way out of your way to tweet at someone you already hate.”

Omega wrote the following in response to a fan that criticized Riho:

“Maybe look in a mirror before posting utter nonsense. Riho could easily beat the shit out of you in real life, bruh.”

One fan called Omega a “pussy” and suggested that he can’t take the heat. Here was Omega’s response:

“The heat? So by talking about things I like, I deserve rude, disgusting, and sometimes racially charged replies? I can take the heat. The ladies don’t deserve the disrespect.”

Another fan replied to an photo of Omega with Riho from when she was a kid and said that it was “weird” which led to Omega writing the following:

“You’re tweeting a whole lot about questionable activity when your profile picture boasts you inappropriately touching a child you may or may not have abducted. Go away.”

Here are a few additional replies:

