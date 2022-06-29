Kenny Omega: “If I Get Another Major Setback, That’s It”

Kenny Omega spoke about his injury recovery during a Twitch stream for CEO Gaming and said the following.

“If I get another major setback, that’s it. That’s it, I’m done, I can’t do this ever again, iTwo times, three times a day, really painful rehab, not even knowing what it’s going to be like when I get back in the ring. I have no clue. It’s scary, actually. You see people, they come back to the ring and you’re just happy to see them back. There is a different kind of expectation put on me, and I think that anything less than what they are expecting, which is already unrealistic, is going to lead to a lot of ridicule, which is what I get every day anyway. You can probably understand and imagine how difficult it is, struggling twice, three times a day, trying to get things to work that maybe never worked before, and trying to re-route things in your brain to get around the things that aren’t going heal. People think, ‘Kenny is hurt, he took time off,’ snap your fingers, I come back and I’m 100%. Life doesn’t work that way. Bodies don’t work that way. Athletes don’t work that way. It’s very difficult to formulate a plan and to execute it. We’ll see how I do.”

You can watch a clip from the stream below:

Here is a longer segment of Kenny Omega talking about his rehab. pic.twitter.com/gAwA0Uurzw — Macho Beard™ (@Machobeard4life) June 29, 2022



