Kenny Omega Issues A Public Apology To Jim Cornette

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kenny Omega fired back at fans on Twitter that were posting negative comments about himself and others in AEW.

Omega, who has been in heated exchanges with Jim Cornette and fans of Cornette in the past, wrote the following reply to one person:

“Will you bump up Corny’s oxygen so he can maybe get through a podcast without wheezing through every word? It’s harsh on the ears from what a I hear”

Here was Cornette’s response:

“Not sure why Twinkletoes is referencing me in a completely unrelated conversation I’m not involved in, but he needs hobbies/attention. Hey dipshit, I’m not as harsh on the ears as your ballet routines are on people’s eyes, & I’m wheezing from laughing at your attempts to wrestle.”

Omega then issued an apology to Cornette:

“Shouldn’t have brought up any breathing issue. I, as well as many friends/acquaintances in other sports, are suffering due to Covid after effects. Not sure if you’ll accept, but I do apologize.”