Kenny Omega Makes His Return to AEW During Dynamite (Video)

Kenny Omega made his first appearance on AEW television since the 2021 Full Gear PPV on this week’s Dynamite. Omega and the Young Bucks competed in a tournament match to become the first trios champions at the All Out PPV. Omega and the Bucks defeated Andrade, Rush, and Dragon Lee.

During his hiatus, Omega was recovering from various injuries. Omega was said to be close to returning to the ring last month.

Kenny Omega is BACK. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/Yt3Q3krcpg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022