Kenny Omega Narrates NHL Video For Hometown Winnipeg Jets

“The Cleaner” is staying busy.
Kenny Omega popped up in the form of a narrator in a new NHL video for his hometown team, the Winnipeg Jets.
The video features the AEW star and member of The Elite lending his vocals to a promotional video for the team, which you can check out via the tweet embedded below.
““What a narration by whoever that mysterious voice was…!Go Jets Go,” read a caption Omega included with the post.
What a narration by whoever that mysterious voice was…! 😳 Go Jets Go! https://t.co/GPkugTeXta
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 11, 2023