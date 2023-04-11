Kenny Omega Narrates NHL Video For Hometown Winnipeg Jets

“The Cleaner” is staying busy.

Kenny Omega popped up in the form of a narrator in a new NHL video for his hometown team, the Winnipeg Jets.

The video features the AEW star and member of The Elite lending his vocals to a promotional video for the team, which you can check out via the tweet embedded below.

““What a narration by whoever that mysterious voice was…!Go Jets Go,” read a caption Omega included with the post.