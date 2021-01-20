Kenny Omega On AEW & Impact Working Together, Don Callis, More

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and said the new Impact Wrestling – AEW working relationship is exciting.

“I went to Impact, [Lucha Libre] AAA [Worldwide] and back to AEW, so I have been able to see three different rosters—all incredibly talented, regardless of what fans say is the best,” Omega said when asked how it’s been working with Impact. “As a performer, I’d love to work with each and every one of them. It’s exciting that we’ve blown the doors wide open and there are all these potential opponents. I just hope as we present these new matches, the fans enjoy watching them as [much as] we enjoy performing them.”

Regarding Don Callis, Omega said he knew working with the Impact Co-Executive Vice President meant failure would not be an option.

“For a long time, I thought Don was one of the most psychologically gifted professional wrestlers,” Omega said of Callis. “For him to become [disenchanted] with pro wrestling and come back years later—he had a lot of catching up to do, but he [ended up] one of the greatest pro wrestling commentators in New Japan, and as an executive at Impact Wrestling, he turned their business around as well. I knew linking up with me—someone who had big goals—[meant] we weren’t going to take failure as an answer.”

Omega was also asked about some of his goals for AEW in 2021, and if the women’s division will get more TV time.

“I think we are taking baby steps,”‘ he said. “We have hungry performers who are passionate about getting a chance to do their best. Passion speaks to me more than the performance of a maneuver, and right now, our women are really chomping at the bit to get these TV spots. They’re all training hard. Our roster keeps getting better. [No one has] lost their passion. They are still striving for that big goal, which is for the women’s division to get more time. I’ll have the biggest smile on my face the day we get it. I know we will.”