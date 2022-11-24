Kenny Omega on the Goal of AEW’s Best Of 7 Series, Claims Fans Will Get to Know Death Triangle

AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle will face The Elite in match 2 of their Best Of 7 Series on tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite. The first match was held this past Saturday at Full Gear, and Death Triangle won.

AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso about how the six wrestlers work together and how Death Triangle will be elevated during the series.

“We are six individuals with a unique vision on professional wrestling,” Omega said. “Our minds are never closed to one idea or another, so the possibility exists for every match to look unique. The Lucha Brothers are known for lucha libre, but Penta and Fénix aren’t limited to one style. PAC is the same–he came through the UK indies, then moved onto Dragon Gate in Japan, which is a totally different style, and it includes lucha libre. He wrestled in WWE, which is sports entertainment, and now AEW, which is a hybrid alternative sports entertainment brand. Death Triangle has such a wide range, and this is a platform, in a potential seven matches, that’s a lot of matches to show your craft to a lot of people. If people don’t know Death Triangle, they’re going to by the end of this series.”

Omega went on to reveal the Best Of 7 Series’ goal.

“We take a lot of pride in showing what trios wrestling can be,” he said. “It could be a daunting task to have these incredibly challenging matches every week, but it’s really a chance for us to show that trios wrestling has a place. That’s our goal–to show what wrestling can be.”

The remaining matches will take place on the following shows following tonight’s Dynamite match in Chicago: If necessary, November 30 at Dynamite in Indianapolis; December 14 at Winter Is Coming Dynamite in Garland, TX; December 21 at Holiday Bash Dynamite in San Antonio; December 28 at New Year’s Smash Dynamite in Denver; and January 11 at Dynamite in Los Angeles.