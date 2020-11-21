Kenny Omega Open To A Possible WWE – AEW Partnership

During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Kenny Omega talked about being open to a possible working relationship between WWE and AEW:

“If for some reason, WWE came knocking on our door and said, ‘hey, we would love to do a talent switch or tradeoff, or work together on something, I’d be all for it.”

“Whatever benefits the wrestling fan must always come first. When you start thinking about fantasy scenarios, if wrestlers crossed over like that, it gets really exciting.”

“I think this is the kind of shot in the arm that wrestling needs. Will we succeed in attracting more viewers than we already have at the table? We would never know until we tried.”

Omega also talked about the AEW video game in the clip below:

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)