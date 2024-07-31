Kenny Omega Reacts To Being Called Out By A NJPW Star

AEW star Kenny Omega has been dealing with diverticulitis for several months. Omega reportedly had surgery in May to help him recover.

Gabe Kidd, the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, and current G1 Climax 34 tournament competitor, called Omega out on Twitter/X.

Omega provided the following response:

“You must have forgotten that I work for AEW. Most of our roster are delusional psychopaths like you so I’m kinda used to the schtick. Tell you what, brah – Go win that G1 and maybe I’ll think about gifting you with the ‘Kenny Omega touch’. The same one that scored all your top talent that bag here in the US. Good Luck.”