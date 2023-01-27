Kenny Omega Responds To Recent Comments From Jake “The Snake” Roberts

As noted, Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently offered high-praise to AEW star Kenny Omega, calling one of the AEW Trios Champions one of the best of all-time on his “DDP Snakepit” podcast.

“The Cleaner” caught wind of his this praise and surfaced on social media this week to post a response.

“High praise from an absolute master of psychology,” Omega wrote via Twitter. “Now I can see why I was mostly safe from ‘The Murderhawk Monster’ Lance Archer all these years.”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Kenny Omega Twitter feed.