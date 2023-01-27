Kenny Omega Responds To Recent Comments From Jake “The Snake” Roberts

As noted, Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently offered high-praise to AEW star Kenny Omega, calling one of the AEW Trios Champions one of the best of all-time on his “DDP Snakepit” podcast.
“The Cleaner” caught wind of his this praise and surfaced on social media this week to post a response.
“High praise from an absolute master of psychology,” Omega wrote via Twitter. “Now I can see why I was mostly safe from ‘The Murderhawk Monster’ Lance Archer all these years.”
Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Kenny Omega Twitter feed.
High praise from an absolute master of psychology. (Now I can see why I was mostly safe from @LanceHoyt 😅 all these years) https://t.co/wHefmWaZVB
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 26, 2023