Kenny Omega Reveals He Will Be Getting Surgery Very Soon

AEW star Kenny Omega recently took to his stream on Twitch to talk about a number of topics including his health.

Omega said, “I did have to go back to the hospital. The good news is that I was able to get some pre-op stuff done. It’s a double-edged sword, it’s good news and bad news. The good news is, I have a wonderful doctor and he is someone who is the top of his field. He is very hard to get appointments and surgeries with. However, he’s done me a solid. I will actually be getting surgery very, very, very soon. Unfortunately for me, it means I have to leave town again. However, again, this guy is the top in his field. Even though it’s a major surgery, I do feel the most comfortable with this individual. So, even though there are always worries going into a major surgery, if there is one person I feel the most confident with, it’s this dude.”

“Bad news is, it’s like an end of an era because sadly this may be my last stream in a while. I’d like to say that I can get it done and appear in front of a computer, but it probably won’t work that way. When I feel good and can travel up a flight of stairs or whatever, I’d love to hop in front of a monitor and maybe hang out and chat. That’s coming up right away. Right away, right away. A couple of days. I’m looking forward to it. A little bit of nerves, but to have such a capable doctor that I was able to have take care of this as quickly as he is, I do feel fortunate and that luck was on my side a little bit. There is good and bad. I’m feeling good about it and I’m optimistic.”

On dealing with the possibility that he may not return:

“There was a moment when I was dealing with this stuff where I wasn’t sure if I could come back. I was actually leaning towards, not leaning towards, but heavily considering the possibility that I might not ever (return). Had I needed to announce my retirement, I felt like I was in a place where I could have done with a smile on my face because I feel I’ve had a wonderful career and I’ve had fun doing this and I’ve met a lot of great people and I’ve been able to do things I never thought I would be able to do.”

On being optimistic about his chances:

“However, now I feel like, with the individual I’m going to see and the rundown he’s given me on the way he will do the procedure, it’s so much different than what I was told here in Orlando. It opened up the door for the possibility for not only a comeback, but I might, you never know, but I might be able to come back about as good before my title run. We’re talking early days AEW level of Kenny Omega where, a little beat up from past injuries. I do believe that’s when the diverticulitis started was the beginning days of AEW. Before the broken nose, hernia, shoulder, knee, all that stuff. Those aches and pains, a lot of them still exist. I always thought the diverticulitis was my hernia. I thought the mesh had burst. It was something else completely.

“I guess it dates back to early 2020 when I started making appearances for Triple A. I’ve been fighting this thing, in the early stages, for about four years. When I actually had a herniation, I thought, ‘We got it, we nailed it, that’s the reason why my stomach hurts.’ That was just one of many problems. It’s given me a chance to consider a new Kenny Omega, repackaging, and sort of rebranding before I come back. To what degree? I don’t know, I guess we’ll see how I feel. In a perfect world, I would like to come back better than I was before. It’s not my prime; those days are done, but I want to come back differently and bring something new to the table. A lot of same these days. It’s making me sick.”

