Kenny Omega Reveals Which WWE Wrestlers He Would Like To Work With

Kenny Omega recently did an interview with Forbes.com and here are the highlights.

His first year in AEW: “I look back on my first year and would grade it very, very favorably. In AEW, we have the best tag team wrestling in the world. I considered it an honor to be competing in the tag team division and working with so many talented teams. I feel sorry for anybody who cannot understand that it is every bit as important to be competing in [AEW’s] tag team division as it is to be wrestling as a singles performer for a world championship.”

Who he wants to work with from WWE: “AJ [Styles] and I worked together in New Japan. He saved me in a lot of ways when I was thinking about possibly getting out of wrestling. He was there for me to help point me in the right direction and I think he would be a great opponent. The New Day, those guys would be a lot of fun to work with. I get compared a lot to Seth Rollins. Seth is a great wrestler and I think we could have some really great matches together. I just want to work with good people—not good people in the sense that they’re only talented in the ring, but people who are genuinely good dudes who the fans would want to see me wrestle. At the end of the day, I’d just want to wrestle the opponents who would make fans the most excited because that’s really what it’s all about.”