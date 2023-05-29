Kenny Omega Says He Studies Kurt Angle When He Wants To Learn

Kenny Omega vs. Kurt Angle — in their respective primes.

Who wins?

That was the question posed by the Element Games Twitter feed this week in a tweet that garnered some traction from both “The Cleaner” and the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend.

Angle shot back at the tweet with a quick response.

“That’s a tough one!!!!” he wrote.

Omega, however, elaborated a bit and mentioned how he studies Angle footage when he wants to learn.

“I don’t study myself when I want to learn, I study Kurt,” he wrote. “He’s the best for a reason. I take the L – but it’d be a heck of match.”