Kenny Omega Says He Studies Kurt Angle When He Wants To Learn

Kenny Omega vs. Kurt Angle — in their respective primes.
Who wins?
That was the question posed by the Element Games Twitter feed this week in a tweet that garnered some traction from both “The Cleaner” and the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend.
Angle shot back at the tweet with a quick response.
“That’s a tough one!!!!” he wrote.
Omega, however, elaborated a bit and mentioned how he studies Angle footage when he wants to learn.
“I don’t study myself when I want to learn, I study Kurt,” he wrote. “He’s the best for a reason. I take the L – but it’d be a heck of match.”
That’s a tough one!!!! https://t.co/yLfRJxmJwn
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) May 27, 2023
I don’t study myself when I want to learn, I study Kurt. He’s the best for a reason. I take the L – but it’d be a heck of match 😉 https://t.co/jkHoGujPgH
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 29, 2023