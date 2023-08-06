Kenny Omega Says Season 2 Of “Heels” Is Off To An Incredible Start

Kenny Omega is enjoying “Heels.”

“The Cleaner” took to social media on Saturday to comment on watching season two of the popular STARZ series based on the pro wrestling industry.

“[Season 2] of Heels starring my old pal Stephen Amell is off to an incredible start,” he wrote. “Great drama and the in-ring action is right up there too.”

Omega continued, “Might be time for him to show AEW what he can do in front of live crowds again. He’s always got a spot by my side.”