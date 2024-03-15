Kenny Omega Shares His Thoughts On Darby Allin’s Glass Spot At AEW Revolution

AEW star Kenny Omega recently took to his stream on Twitch to talk about a number of topics including Darby Allin’s glass spot at Revolution.

Omega said, “He does a stunt like every day, for real. I don’t know why he does what he does, or how he does what he does, and when he did the glass, I was blown away because I thought ‘Wow, he got out of this unscathed.’ Then you just start to see blood beating up on his back and I thought ‘oh no ain’t no unscathed about that.’ But in a way, he’s kind of like a cat, where you could chuck him off a skyscraper and he’s going to somehow land on his feet and be completely fine.”

Omega also talked about wanting to face Allin.

“When we’re talking about cool, fun matches I might be able to do when I come back, if I come back, Darby I think is one of them.”